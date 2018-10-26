Mette-Marit looks glam at first royal engagement after lung diagnosis She released the news of her diagnosis on Wednesday

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attended a gala dinner for Members of Parliament at the Royal Palace on Thursday night, following the announcement of her chronic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis. The mother-of-three looked elegant in a black gown featuring ruffle detail on the skirt. She was accompanied by Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner, and Crown Prince Haakon, who held her hand while making their way to the engagement. It's the first time the 45-year-old has been photographed since releasing the statement about her health, and she looks sensational in the pictures.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's flight drama as pilot aborts landing in Sydney

Princess Mette-Marit with Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner, and Crown Prince Haako

According to the British Lung Foundation, pulmonary fibrosis is a term that covers many different conditions that cause scar tissue to build up in your lungs. Wednesday's statement from the Royal Court read: "The Crown Princess has undergone extensive investigations related to her health and an unusual variant of fibrosis has been detected in the lungs, according to the Crown Princess’s doctor, Professor Kristian Bjøro at the National Hospital. It is not yet clear whether the pulmonary disease is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process or if there are other causes that underlie the lung changes."

WATCH: Crown Princess Mette-Marit in NYC

Loading the player...

READ: Princess Mette-Marit of Norway diagnosed with lung disease

The Crown Princess also released a statement, which said :"For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in. The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without the official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary." She added: "Although such a diagnosis in times will limit my life, I’m glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.