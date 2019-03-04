Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby is arriving soon - and Harry's been practicing parenting! Harry is going to make such a lovely dad!

It's not long before Prince Harry becomes a first-time parent with the Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke has already got some practice in! On Monday, Harry went to visit Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he was introduced to five-week-old baby James Chalmers and his mother Kornelia during his tour of the Institute of Translation Medicine. Harry leant in to tickle the baby on his back, but was made to jump after James started to cry. The newborn's dad, JJ, told the royal: "It’s your turn next," to which he responded by flashing a huge smile.

During his engagement, Harry also paid a visit to the Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Would Research to find out more about the work they do. The dad-to-be also officially dedicated a memorial to the British victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks, attending the ceremony at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham. The memorial was remembering those who were killed in both the Bardo Museum in Tunis on 18 March, and a beach resort hotel in Sousse on 26 June.

Prince Harry practiced his parenting skills with adorable baby boy James

Harry's had a busy few weeks, and last weekend embarked on a three-day tour of Morocco with Meghan. During their visit, the royal couple proved their popularity with both the young and old. The pair bonded with schoolchildren at a secondary school in Asni Town on the Atlas Mountains, with Harry sweetly apologising to them for having to go to school at the weekend to meet them. Meghan, meanwhile, impressed the youngsters with her French language skills.

Harry and Meghan were a hit with children during their recent trip to Morocco

In February, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York to celebrate their baby's impending arrival. And royal fans are now convinced that the couple are expecting a baby girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds. The pictures were posted by baker Darcy Miller, who wrote on Instagram: "I was honored to help @serenawilliams with personalized sweets and details for Meghan Markle’s baby shower."

The new baby will grow up in Windsor in their early years, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage ahead of their arrival. It is understood that Harry and Meghan hope to turn Frogmore Cottage into a five-bedroom family home, with enough room for a live-in nanny and a nursery for their baby. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

