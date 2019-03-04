Alex Jones opens up about childcare issues with son Teddy We can all relate to this – poor Alex!

The One Show host Alex Jones' Monday morning felt far too relatable when it got off to a less than perfect start due to childcare issues. The pregnant TV star revealed on Instagram Stories that she was "so late thanks to childcare issues" as she posted a photo of her view from a taxi. Alex was set to go to the Mothers2Mothers Wonder Women Tea to mark Interantional Women's Day. The event was hosted by blogger Mother of Daughters in central London. Luckily, Alex made it to the event eventually, and shared a second post on social media of her tasty looking lunch, joking that it wasn’t a very "Monday lunch" but that she was "pregnant and starving."

Alex Jones had problems with childcare on Monday morning

Poor Alex has had an unlucky time of it lately. Last week, the TV star revealed that she had to go to hospital to check up on her baby after she couldn’t feel it moving. And luckily while she later was given good news and reassured that everything was fine, she has since been given another bout of bad luck. On Wednesday on her way to work, Alex's car broke down, resulting in her being late. The star opened up about the incident on Instagram Stories, writing: "What a week this is turning out to be. Broken down now and late for work!!"

The One Show host is expecting her second child

The mum-of-one often shares the not-so-positive moments in her life as well as the good. In February, Alex told her social media followers that she had endured a "catastrophic week." She said: "Ted finally down, this on the telly and pizza on order. Little things feel good after a catastrophic week."

The TV presenter also gives honest accounts of parenting two-year-old son Teddy. Last month, she shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

