Prince Harry and Meghan had the most fun date night this weekend They headed out to see a musical!

They might be about to welcome their first child together within the next couple of months, but Prince Harry and Meghan are still managing to squeeze in some date nights before the big arrival. On Saturday, the royal couple had the most fun-looking night as they attended TINA The Musical, which is a musical production about the works of singing legend Tina Turner. The company thanked Harry and Meghan for coming along on their Instagram account, writing: "We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night. #TinaTheMusical." The lively production promises a night of singing, clapping and dancing - so we're sure the Sussexes had a brilliant time.

Adrienne Warren from TINA The Musical performed at The Royal Variety Performance, Show last year

The parents-to-be returned from Morocco earlier this week, where they stayed on for another night after a series of engagements for a babymoon. As well as preparing for their firstborn, the couple are also looking forward to moving to their new residence - Frogmore Cottage. They will relocate from their home at Kensington Palace to Windsor as soon as renovation work is complete on their new residence, which is based within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park.

Meghan is looking absolutely radiant at the moment, as she readies herself for motherhood. During her time in Morocco, she wowed in a selection of chic casual wear and glamorous evening wear. The outfit that particularly caught fans' eyes was perhaps the golden Dior gown, which was made in a kaftan style. With such cold and windy weather awaiting her back in the UK after the trip, she most likely wrapped her bump up with something warm and cosy on her Saturday outing.

