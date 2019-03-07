Get all the details on Meghan Markle's star-studded International Women’s Day panel The Duchess is set to host an exciting event

The Duchess of Sussex is set to mark her first International Women’s Day as a member of the royal family by hosting a special event all about female empowerment. Meghan will join a panel discussion featuring an impressive lineup of guests, including Adwoa Aboah, Annie Lennox, and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, hosted by King’s College London.

Kensington Palace has described the event as "a special panel of female thought-leaders and activists to discuss a range of issues affecting women today," something which Meghan is particularly passionate about. But who else will be involved and how can you watch it? We’ve got all the details…

The Duchess of Sussex will join an International Women's Day panel discussion

How to watch the panel:

Unfortunately, the panel won’t be live streamed, but updates will be shared on the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as it happens. A full edit will then be shared on the trust’s website after the event has ended.

Who can attend the event?

Tickets to Meghan’s panel event are not open to the public; it is set to take place in front of students, opinion formers and young leaders?

Who else is on the panel?

Meghan will join an impressive lineup of guests for the live panel discussion, including Annie Lennox, who founded The Circle to bring support to women’s issues in 2008, and Adwoa Aboah, the model who co-founded Gurls Talk, an online community for women to share their experiences in a safe environment.

Australia’s first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard will join the discussion along with Chrisann Jarrett, who founded the Let Us Learn campaign in 2014, and Angeline Murimirwa, the executive director at the Campaign for Female Education. Meanwhile, Anne McElvoy, senior editor of The Economist, will chair the panel.

Why is Meghan on the panel?

The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about women’s issues, and gave a speech at a UN Women’s conference on International Women’s Day in 2015. "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," she said in her memorable address.

