Prince Harry and Meghan's nursery: here's what will be waiting in the royal baby's crib We can't wait for the couple to welcome their first child together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted royal fans after appearing on stage at Wembley for WE Day UK on Wednesday, and the couple revealed all about their baby's crib to some visitors! Lucy Brightman-Stokes, 12, and Sinead Hubbard, 14, both from the Oasis Academy on the Isle of Sheppey, were among students chosen to meet the Duke and Duchess privately backstage afterwards, and opened up about what the royal couple have to say about their baby's nursery.

The couple were given a teddy during the event

Sinead, a Year 10 pupil, said: "It was nerve-wracking, but really exciting. We have them a teddy bear for the baby and a card from our school and they said it was lovely." Lucy added: "Harry said he was happy it was a soft teddy, not a hard one, and said, 'That will go in the crib.' I couldn't speak (with excitement). I was awake until midnight last night." Sinead continued: "We wished them good luck. It's great she was there, especially since she's pregnant. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to meet them."

Meghan and Harry will welcome their baby in the Spring

This isn't the first time that Prince Harry has spoken about the royal baby, who he and Meghan will be welcoming in the spring. Chatting during a reception in honour of Prince Charles on Monday night, Prince Harry opened up about how many children he and Meghan plan to have. He was chatting to Falklands veteran Simon Weston, 57, who suffered severe burns and has since become known for his charity work, and the conversation quickly turned to fatherhood. Sharing his conversation with Harry after their meeting, Simon said: "We joked about Wales defeating England in the Six nations rugby. I also warned him and the Duchess it serves him right as they will be getting plenty of sleepless nights when the baby is born. He said if they have any more than two it will serve him right."

The couple have opened up about welcoming their first child together

During the WE Day UK event, Prince Harry gave a speech to support a local initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change, and told the crowds: "I'm now going to try and drag my wife on stage." As he walked across the platform, Harry held out his hand and helped Meghan up on stage, prompting everyone to burst into wild cheers. "I am with you and we are with you, now get to work!" Harry told the youngsters, hugging his pregnant wife at his side.

The pair have previously opened up about how much they are looking forward to welcoming their first child together, and the Duchess of Sussex recently enjoyed a New York City-based baby shower to celebrate the near arrival of her baby, which was attended by Amal Clooney and her best friend Jessica Mulroney.