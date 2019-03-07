10 women who changed Meghan Markle's life ...from the Duchess herself

We all have those women in our lives who are nothing short of inspirational, and the Duchess of Sussex is no exception. Back in 2017, Meghan spoke to US Glamour about the 10 women who have changed her life, from the woman who gave her her big break to the politician who seemed to juggle it all.

Not surprisingly, her mum Doria Ragland made the list – well, ours would make it too - with Meghan writing: "My mum's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mum has always been a free spirit. She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."

Joni Mitchell

Also on the list, were philanthropist Dian Fossey, musician Joni Mitchell and chef and food activist Alice Waters. The only actress to make the list was Julia Roberts, who Meghan cites as being the first person she saw onscreen to inspire her to become an actress. Meghan also called out novelist Toni Morrison, entrepreneur Suhani Jalota (who started the Myna Mahila Foundation, a network of women who make and sell sanitary products in India), World War II icon Rosie the Riveter and former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group

One person Meghan gave a personal shout-out to is the woman she credits for casting her as Rachel on Suits – Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group. Meghan said: "My character on Suits wasn’t written as a biracial freckled girl, but Bonnie has always been committed to colour-blind casting. It’s one thing to have respect for your boss, but it’s another to have that kind of respect that comes with feeling comfortable."

