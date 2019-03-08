Princess Eugenie surprises fans with rare photo of her best friend – and it's not Princess Beatrice The 28-year-old has launched a charity with her best friend

Princess Eugenie surprised her followers on Thursday by posting a photo with her best friend – who isn’t her big sister Princess Beatrice. Although the 28-year-old has a close bond with her big sister, she revealed she actually considers Julia de Boinville, who she met at school, to be her best friend.

"Ahead of #internationalwomensday today’s #throwbackthursday is to this week when my co-founder and best friend Jules and I hosted our speaker series called Tech Talks Trafficking… I couldn’t ask for a better partner and what an inspiring woman," Princess Eugenie wrote alongside two photos showing them sat side-by-side at their event.

Princess Eugenie shared a photo with her best friend Julia

Eugenie and Julia met while they were at school together and have been friends ever since, even launching their charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, together. A post on the collective’s website said: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship!"

The pair became so close they even both went to study at the same university in Newcastle, before travelling to India together in 2012 where they learned about modern slavery, and both became compelled to put an end to it.

Julia was of course a guest at Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October, but despite their close friendship, she didn’t have a role in the bridal party, with Eugenie instead asking Beatrice to be her maid of honour.

The royal bridal party’s outfits have since gone on display in an exhibition at Windsor Castle, which Princess Eugenie visited before it opened to the public at the beginning of March, featuring both her stunning Peter Pilotto wedding dress and Zac Posen evening gown, along with the emerald tiara she borrowed from the Queen for the special occasion. Guests can also see Jack’s morning suit, and the striking maid of honour ensemble worn by Eugenie’s sister Beatrice.

