Princess Eugenie's emotional tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank and their special day The royal shared several gorgeous pictures

Princess Eugenie has paid an emotional tribute to her husband of nearly five months, Jack Brooksbank, and their special day, which took place on 12 October 2018. The royal took to Instagram to share several photos from her wedding dress exhibition, which opened last week at Windsor Castle, and couldn't help but share her excitement with her followers. "So proud and happy to see these again...I wish I could wear them every day. Brings back all the joy from my most special day. @peterpilotto@zacposen @royalcollectiontrust," she wrote alongside the beautiful pictures which showed the bride and groom's wedding day attire.

Eugenie's message comes just days after she reunited with her stunning Peter Pilotto gown as well as her breathtaking Zac Posen evening reception dress. The Princess visited the exhibition with Senior Curator Caroline de Guitat and Head of Exhibitions Theresa-Mary Morton, who are responsible for bringing the exhibition to Windsor Castle.

A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, opened to the public last Friday and also features the maid-of-honour outfit worn by Princess Beatrice, bridesmaids dresses like those worn by Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy, and the dazzling tiara Eugenie borrowed from the Queen.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's latest high street dress is proving SO popular

There is even be a special recording from Eugenie herself which has been created for visitors of the exhibition. In it, the 29-year-old talks about the special meaning behind her low-back dress, which she requested so that her scoliosis scar would be visible on her special day.

In the message, Eugenie says: "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar. I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with." Eugenie's Peter Pilotto dress also featured meaningful symbols representing her marriage to Jack. These included the White Rose of York, which was interwoven with ivy to mark the couple's marriage and future together.

READ: Princess Eugenie just shared photos of her parents as you've never seen them before