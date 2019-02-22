Princess Eugenie jokes about sister Princess Beatrice's style in sweet throwback photo The siblings recently shared the same coat

Princess Eugenie joked about her sister Princess Beatrice’s sense of style as a child with a throwback photo on Instagram, admitting she used to wear the same outfit all the time. The 28-year-old posted a sweet Instagram snap of herself and her big sister hugging when they were younger, showing Beatrice’s outfit of choice – a green vest top and red polka dot skater skirt.

"#tbt to when Beatrice wore the same outfit all the time and I loved her for it… #sisters," Eugenie captioned the photo, which offered another glimpse at the close bond the two sisters share. And while Eugenie poked fun at Beatrice’s favourite childhood ensemble, it appears the royal sisters share a similar sense of style now – and even borrow each other’s clothes.

Princess Eugenie shared a throwback photo with her sister Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice stepped out in a tomato red duster-style coat when she attended Childline’s first ever Trailblazers event in London in mid-February, which appears to be the same £700 Galvan worn by her younger sister Eugenie at a film premiere in December.

MORE: Princess Beatrice just had a twinning fashion moment with mum Sarah Ferguson

Both sisters clearly had the same idea when it came to styling the statement piece - they both decided to style the coat in the same way, wearing it with classic black dresses to give their ensembles a bold finishing touch.

The sisters are also close friends

Meanwhile, back in August, the sisters featured in the September issue of Vogue UK and Beatrice revealed that one of the biggest arguments they had ever had was about a pair of shoes. "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

STORY: Princess Eugenie praised for being a real princess after sharing empowering message

Princess Eugenie delights her social media followers most weeks by sharing throwback photos in honour of #tbt. On Valentine’s Day, the newly-married princess posted a message to her husband Jack Brooksbank by sharing one of their official portraits from their wedding day, showing them kissing while sitting in a horse-drawn carriage.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.