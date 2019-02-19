Princess Eugenie reveals sweet nickname for dad Prince Andrew on his birthday Happy birthday to the Duke of York!

In a typically millennial way, Princess Eugenie wished her dad Prince Andrew a happy birthday by sharing some lovely photos on social media. The Instagram carousel featured highlights from Andrew's 59 years, including the sweet moment he walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding last October. Another throwback showed the Duke of York as a young boy being cradled by his mum the Queen.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie revealed the sweet name she calls her dad as she wrote: "Happy Birthday to you Papa... We are so proud of you in everything you have achieved in your 59 years!! @hrhthedukeofyork #birthday #happybirthday #father."

Eugenie shared this lovely photo of her dad on Instagram

Eugenie, 28, shared the photos around the same time that her mum also paid tribute to Andrew. Sarah, Duchess of York wished her ex-husband a happy birthday, posting two snaps of the Duke – one believed to be taken from the grounds of their private estate in Windsor and the other from the day Andrew was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

MORE: Peter Andre shares very exciting news!

The Yorks are an incredibly close family, and there's no doubt that Andrew and Sarah's elder daughter Princess Beatrice, who rarely uses her public social media account, will have greeted her dad in private. Earlier this month, Sarah spoke about the family's tight bond on Good Morning Britain, saying: "I believe in example by leadership. The way I have been a mother to my girls, is I never hide anything from them. So, the fears, we address them straight on. Beatrice is 30 and Eugenie is 28, they are young women now and they have their own voice."

The Queen and her third child Andrew

MORE: Fans share concern for former Strictly star Rachel Riley

She also spoke about her strong family unit with her ex-husband, saying: "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue."

Sarah talks about Eugenie and Jack's love story:

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.