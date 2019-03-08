The Queen gives Meghan Markle incredible gift on iconic day Such an extraordinary role for an extraordinary woman!

Their close bond is undeniable, so it's no wonder the Queen has made the Duchess of Sussex the Vice-President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Kensington Palace announced the exciting news on International Women's Day with this statement: "The Duchess of Sussex will today become Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The Trust, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President, exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world who are driving positive social change, serving their communities and providing hope, work and self-employment opportunities for others."

Meghan Markle has been given a special gift by the Queen

Meghan, 37, has joined her husband Prince Harry, who is president at the body, while the Queen is its patron. On Friday, the trust said: "In this new role, the Duchess will highlight the trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls." The news comes moments before Meghan is set to join a discussion panel of leading feminists and national figures to mark International Women's Day.

The royal, who is pregnant with her first child, will appear alongside singer Annie Lennox, former prime minister of Australia Julia Gillard and others to debate a range of issues affecting women today. The group will also chat about the positive opportunities that come when women are given wider access and equal opportunities. The former Suits star has made women's empowerment a key part of her campaigning work and during her recent tour of Morocco, with the duke, told a group of female executives and entrepreneurs: "Women have to challenge everywhere in the world." The panel will be hosted by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which supports and funds young leaders around the world who are working to tackle problems in education, health, the environment and sport.

