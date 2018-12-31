The Queen features sweet picture of Meghan Markle in year recap video – watch it here So sweet!

Buckingham Palace has released a video featuring some of the Queen's most memorable moments of the year, and an incredibly sweet picture of the new Duchess of Sussex has been included. The snap, taken during Her Majesty's outing with Meghan to Cheshire in June, shows Prince Harry's wife looking adoringly at the Queen whilst she can be seen smiling to the well-wishers who had gathered to welcome them on the day. Watch the video here.

The palace released the video on Twitter on Monday morning, captioning the post: "As we say goodbye to 2018 here's a look at some of the most memorable moments of the year from The Queen's engagements. Happy New Year!"

Other pictures of Meghan are featured, such as one of her and Prince Harry’s official wedding portraits and another of the trio posing together at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on 26 June.

The Queen's front row appearance at London's Fashion Week next to Anna Wintour can also be seen in the one-minute long video. Donald Trump's controversial visit back in July also gets a mention, as does the Dutch State Visit and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

Her Majesty is currently spending Christmas at Sandringham. The royal arrived officially kicked off her Christmas holidays on the 21 December, a day after hosting a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace for her family. Her Majesty was spotted arriving at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk via a train from London.

The Queen is due to stay in Sandringham with Prince Philip until February. The 92-year-old spent Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day with her immediate family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Since then she has been pictured attending church with several family members. On Sunday she was snapped alongside her son, Prince Edward and his daughter, Lady Louise.