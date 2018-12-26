Everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's Christmas Day curtsy – see the clip The new royal has perfected the sign of respect to the Queen

Duchess Meghan's curtsy to the Queen was headline news a year ago. The then fiancée to Prince Harry attended her very first Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and was new to royal protocol. Royal fans all watched as the former Suits actress performed her first curtsy to the monarch in front of millions, with many commenting that her curtsy was not deep enough. It must be a tough move to perfect. Fast forward to Christmas Day 2018 and Meghan has clearly been practising the respectful gesture. Pictured with her husband Prince Harry, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the pregnant Duchess did the most perfect curtsy.

In the video clip, the mum-to-be can be seen placing one leg behind the other and bending her knee as she curtsy's elegantly for the Queen. The move was a huge improvement on the previous Christmas, and shows how Meghan has become accustomed to life as a royal.

Looking stunning in an outfit by Victoria Beckham, the Duchess was radiant as she walked alongside her sister-in-law Kate at the Christmas Day service. Just like Kate, Meghan nailed the formal dress code, looking seriously chic in the coordinating dress, coat, boots and hat and showing off her pregnancy glow.

Over the past year, we've watched with interest as the former actress has gradually perfected her curtsying style. In October at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Meghan looked more confident than ever as she lowered her right leg behind her and bowed to the Queen.

And at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, Meghan appeared a little nervous as she waited for the moment to give her curtsy – she could be seen asking her husband Prince Harry to "say when" as they stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. He replied swiftly with a "now", giving his wife her cue. Looks like Harry is an A grade teacher when it comes to curtsies!