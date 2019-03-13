Did you notice the sweet link between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Commonwealth outings? Just one year apart…

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess Sussex joined members of the royal family in marking Commonwealth Day this week, but did you notice the very sweet similarity between their outings this year and last? On Monday, Meghan stepped out with her husband Prince Harry, showing off her baby bump in a sleek Victoria Beckham dress as she attended the service at Westminster Abbey.

Rewind to one year ago, and her sister-in-law Kate was also pregnant when she attended the same traditional service in 2018. What's more, the two Duchesses appeared to be at the same stage in their pregnancy. Kate went on to welcome her son Prince Louis on 23 April, while heavily pregnant Meghan is expected to give birth in late April of this year.

While Meghan is heavily pregnant this year, Kate was also due to welcome her royal baby last year

Her exact due date is not known, although one detail is probable – the new royal baby may be a Taurus, just like their cousins Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, who was born on 2 May, and their great-grandmother the Queen, whose birthday is 21 April. Taurus birthdays fall from 21 April to 21 May, with character traits including being reliable, ambitious and loyal.

It's not known whether Meghan is having a boy or a girl, as the couple have said they are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise. But the palace recently had to quash reports that the royals are planning to raise their baby gender fluid. An article in Vanity Fair claimed that the Duchess had told friends she planned to raise her child in a gender-neutral way, with sources stating that Meghan had used the word "fluid" to describe her plans. But a palace spokesperson replied: "This story is totally false."

The royal baby will spend his or her early years living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks. The country house has undergone extensive renovation works, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, plus an eco-friendly nursery.

