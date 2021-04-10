Clara Amfo reveals how Kate Middleton loves to tease Prince William The Strictly Come Dancing star dished the details

They're known for their playful relationship and will often tease each other in public, especially during sporty engagements. But it seems the Duchess of Cambridge also likes to poke fun at her husband for another reason – his hair!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Prince's Trust Awards in 2019, BAFTAs host Clara Amfo opened up about her meeting with William and Kate in 2018.

WATCH: Clara Amfo talks William and Kate's banter during visit to Kensington Palace

"Kate had no qualms making fun of William's hair situation," Clara revealed. "And he took that. There was a lot of banter around that, it was very funny!"

The presenter added: "Prince William is the most fun royal that I've met. He's got a lot of banter actually. He's a very funny guy. And the banter between him and Kate – his and Kate's energy is really funny. They vibe off each other very well. They were like a really loving, comedy act."

Clara was invited to meet the royals at their home in London, Kensington Palace, for a BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes event. "Kensington Palace is a palace, it's not even a house," Clara enthused. "It takes your breath away when you go in. They gave us lovely snacks, the snacks were fantastic, we were treated very, very well.

"There were beautiful pictures up of all the kids, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry. It was just a really beautiful family home." And were there any toys littered around the place? "None of that," said Clara. "It is a very well-kept home!"

Speaking to HELLO! Clara also said of meeting the royals: "It's always a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think the great thing about them is that once you start talking to them, you quickly realise that they're just like you and me.

"I mean obviously, you know, bigger houses and relatives on currency, but they're just really cool people, and they're really passionate, especially about people in the UK."

Clara herself is currently believed to be single, but she revealed to Cosmopolitan that she was open to finding love, adding that "entertaining conversations" could potentially lead to a relationship.

In the same interview, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted that she feels more confident in dating now than she did when she was younger. "I'm really open about dating because I know so many women in a similar position to me where they're really coming to know what they're worth," she said.

