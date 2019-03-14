Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret meeting at the palace revealed Away from the cameras…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been making several public appearances this week, but on Wednesday the couple shied away from the cameras as they undertook a private engagement at home. William and Kate held a trustees' meeting at Kensington Palace in their roles as patrons of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It's not known exactly what was on the agenda, but it's likely William and Kate will have discussed ongoing and upcoming projects related to their foundation. The Duke has a particular interest in men's mental health, homelessness, the illegal wildlife trade and sports, while Kate has always been passionate about children's mental health, the arts, sport and the outdoors.

William and Kate, pictured on Monday, hosted a private trustees' meeting

It's been a busy start to the week for Kate, who has stepped out for three very different engagements. On Monday, the Duchess joined other members of the royal family at a service to commemorate Commonwealth Day. Kate looked radiant in red, recycling a coat she once wore during her royal tour of Canada.

Kate bonds with babies and toddlers:

On Tuesday, the mother-of-three bonded with some adorable babies and toddlers at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. She learnt more about the work being done by local organisations in Lambeth to support young children and their families. Kate, who looked ultra-chic in a purple Gucci blouse and wide-legged trousers, swapped anecdotes with fellow mums, telling one mother who has a son similar in age to Prince Louis: "Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time. He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them."

Later that evening, the Duchess visited the National Portrait Gallery in her role as patron. Kate mingled with the likes of Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Liam Payne at the star-studded charity night, and looked stunning in a black Alexander McQueen dress that featured a floral print.

