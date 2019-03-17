Kate Middleton pregnancy rumours have been shut down – and here's how The Duchess recently said she was broody

Earlier in the year, the Duchess of Cambridge met an adorable baby during a walkabout, which prompted her to admit that she was feeling broody. Since then, royal fans have been speculating on whether she will have a fourth child or not. However, right now, the Duchess is not expecting a baby, and made this very clear on Sunday as she sipped on Guinness at the St Patrick's Day parade. This time last year, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis and substituted the pint for some water instead. The mum-of-three was all smiles during the annual engagement, which took place in Hounslow at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' base.

Prince William and Kate sipped Guinness on Sunday's St Patrick's Day parade

Recently, bookies Ladbrokes revealed that the odds on Kate and Prince William having a fourth baby had been slashed. Punters have based bets at 10/1 for Kate to welcome another child this year, while odds are at 5/2 that she will announce a pregnancy this year. This isn’t the first time that rumours have circulated surrounding the royal couple's pregnancies. In 2014 during William and Kate's royal tour to Australia and New Zealand, they sampled some of the wines at a vineyard in Queensland, New Zealand. At the time, it fans were suggesting that Kate was expecting her second baby, and so the event put these rumours to rest.

The royal couple were all smiles at the 2019 parade

There is no doubt that Kate and William are doting parents, and next month the family will celebrate Prince Louis' first birthday. It won't be long before the Cambridge children are joined by a new cousin too, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to welcome their first baby at the end of April, or early May. In December, Kate revealed that she was looking forward to her children having another playmate. During a visit to Leicester University, she said: "It's such a special time to all have kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte as well, and Louis. So it will be really special."

