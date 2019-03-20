Zara Tindall and her children Mia and Lena don't have royal titles – here's why Zara shares her two daughters with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall was the Queen's first granddaughter, and Princess Anne and Mark Phillip's second child. And while she is just as much part of the royal family as her cousins are, both Zara and her brother Peter weren't given royal titles at birth. This is because Anne and Mark decided that they wanted their children to have as normal lives as possible. As Anne was the only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, her children weren’t guaranteed a royal title – unlike the children of the monarch's male offspring. However, the Queen still offered courtesy titles to both Mark when he married Anne, and their children, which were declined.

Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do." As a result, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall decided to follow suit with their own children. Both Mia, five, and baby Lena don't have titles, and neither do their cousins, Savannah, eight, and Isla, six.

Both Zara and Mike are renowned their down-to-earth approach to royalty, and chose to hold a low-key christening nearby their home in Gloucestershire for their daughter Lena over the weekend. Photos emerged from the private ceremony at St Nicolas Church in Cherington, which was attended by the Queen, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Rev Dr Gerald South, the priest who conducted the ceremony, told Daily Mail that the service was "lovely".

Zara made an appearance on House of Rugby alongside her husband Mike earlier in the month, where she gave a rare insight into her relationship with her family. During a discussion about their dream royal rugby team, presenter Alex Payne quizzed Zara and Mike about what kind of boss the monarch would be. The couple both said that she would hold a "quiet authority" and give a "couple of key bullet points, with a glance of an eye." Alex was curious to know if Zara had ever been subjected to a stern look from her grandmother, to which she answered: "I always get the good look." The mother-of-two added that she rarely got the "bad look" from the Queen. "We are okay. I think we are alright," she said. "Probably when we were much younger, but not recently, definitely not."

