Mia Tindall is all grown up during family day out - and Zara reveals her incredible singing talents This is amazing!

Over the weekend, Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed spending some quality time together for a fun few days at the star-studded Celebrity Cup, held at the Celtic Manor in Wales. On Saturday night, Zara revealed her incredible singing talents as she took part in karaoke, singing Paul Simon's You Can Call Me Al with her friend, as Mike watched on from the dance floor. The former rugby captain later went to take the microphone himself, belting out Robbie Williams' Angels to the crowds. The following day, the doting parents were joined by their oldest daughter Mia, five, who was pictured playing with Mike on the grounds, as she cheered him on as he took part in the competition.

Mike Tindall and his daughter Mia at the Celebrity Cup

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares rare photo of their three children

The Celebrity Cup – which is made up of teams from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales – was also attended by Westlife singer Brian McFadden, former Strictly Come Dancing pros James and Ola Jordan, Cold Feet star James Nesbit, and Boyzone singer Keith Duffy. Mike and Zara were last seen out together on Wednesday as they attended day nine of Wimbledon. The couple got everyone talking as they decided to watch the action in the stands on Centre Court, rather than choosing to go into the Royal Box – where many other members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex opt to sit in for the best view of the pitch.

READ: Gemma Atkinson gives update on her baby

Zara Tindall showed off her singing talents

The Tindalls have been going to many of the annual summer sporting events over the past few months, including Royal Ascot. Mike had everyone in the royal family laughing when he attended with Zara last month, after he was captured on camera produced a miniature top hat from inside his own hat - much to the entertainment of the Queen and Princess Beatrice. Mike later revealed that the small object was in fact a chocolate top hat that he was keeping safe to bring back home for Mia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.