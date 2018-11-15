How Mia Tindall is taking after this member of the Royal Family This is too cute

Mike and Zara Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, four, famously held onto her great-grandmother's handbag in the Queen's official portrait to mark her 90th birthday in 2016. Her big personality has been evident ever since, and after the adorable little girl is showing signs that she is taking after her grandmother, Princess Anne. Childhood photos of the Princess Royal with Prince Charles have emerged this week in celebration of his 70th birthday, and royal fans couldn’t believe how fair she was as a little girl, resembling both daughter Zara and Mia. A young Anne was just as cheeky as Mia too, and was pictured in February 1954 driving with her grandmother, the Queen Mother, and aunt, Princess Margaret, to London, sticking her tongue out at the window – cute!

Princess Anne as a little girl

Anne has always ensured that her children, Zara and Peter, have enjoyed as normal a life as possible, and chose to not give them royal titles at birth. The family are extremely close and are often pictured out at the horse trials together – a passion they all share. Both Anne's children gave a revealing insight into her personality and what she is like as a mother in a BBC interview to mark her 60th birthday in 2010. Peter said: "When she's in an environment of people that she knows, whether it be her organisations or family, friends, she definitely relaxes a lot more and is great fun and is always the one laughing the loudest." Zara added: "She loves a good dance. She is good on her feet."

Mia is the eldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall

Anne is a doting grandmother to four granddaughters – Peter's two children Savannah and Isla, as well as Mia and her baby sister Lena. Shortly after Lena's arrival in June, a statement released via Buckingham Palace revealed that Anne and the rest of the family were "delighted" at the news. It said: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's Parents, Mr. Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Mia stole the show in the royal wedding portraits

Mia showed her mischievous side most recently at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. As one of the bridesmaids, Mia had everyone talking after the official photos were released, with the little girl adorably posing with a deadpan expression – taking her role very seriously indeed! Mia was also holding a mysterious looking object, which got people guessing what it might be. Her dad Mike Tindall revealed after the wedding that it was a "squidgy toy" that she had wanted to take down the aisle, but that he had to take it off of her, promising to give it back afterwards.

