Lena Tindall is the spitting image of dad Mike as she takes her first steps in public How cute is Lena!

It's very rare that the public gets a glimpse of Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest daughter Lena – so it was a shock to see exactly how much she looks like her dad! The one-year-old bears a striking resemblance to the former rugby player, boasting the same full lips and nose, which was evident as she joined her mum for a family day out at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire, on Friday.

Definitely her father's daughter

Lena looked so cute in her pretty floral-print dress as she took her first public steps, sweetly holding onto Zara's hand as she toddled around the park before enjoying a play on the bouncy castle. There were also some adorable moments of mother and daughter bonding between the two, with Zara scooping up her little girl and smothering her with kisses throughout the day. They were also joined by Lena's older sister Mia, five, who appeared to struggle in the heat as at one point she was pictured pouring water over her head! Mike appeared to be missing from the family outing.

MORE: This is how Meghan Markle will spend her 38th birthday this weekend

This is the first time Lena has been seen walking in public

Zara and Mike welcomed Lena in June 2018. Back in 2016, the couple revealed that they were expecting, but one month later they made the sad announcement that Zara had lost the baby. The Queen's granddaughter spoke of the difficulties she experienced in an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent in September 2018. "I think that's the hardest thing in our situation, is that everyone knew," she explained whilst fighting back the tears. "And very much when things like that happen, normally it's just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it."

So cute!

MORE: Take a peek inside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's favourite Algarve restaurant

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.