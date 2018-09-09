Mia Tindall steals the show during family day out with royal family Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter is growing up quickly!

It was a fun-filled day for some of the youngest members of the royal family on Saturday as they enjoyed spending time together at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. Mike and Zara Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, four, was joined by her cousins seven-year-old Savannah and six-year-old Isla Phillips, as well as her mum Zara - who was taking part in day two of the Whatley Manor Horse Trials. The young trio were pictured enjoying ice cream while running around in the grass as Zara took care of newborn daughter Lena. Princess Anne was also in attendance, and was seen doting on her granddaughters.

Mia Tindall had fun with her cousin Isla

Mia in particular stole the show during their outing. As well as spending time with her family, the little girl also looked like she was having fun playing with her grandmother's dog, and even helped to walk it. Mia looked all grown up too, dressed in a navy sweatshirt and patterned jeans, while her eldest cousins looked equally sweet, both wearing pattered T-shirts teamed with leggings and trainers. Anne, meanwhile, wrapped up warm in a parker jacket, jeans and a hat as she kept a watchful eye on the children.

MORE: Zara Tindall opens up about miscarriage in emotional interview

The little girl helped to walk Princess Anne's dog

It's been an exciting year for Mia, who became a big sister to baby Lena in June. Her dad Mike opened up about his family life while chatting to HELLO! a month after Lena's arrival, and revealed that his first-born loves being a big sister. "She is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that," he told said, adding of his newborn daughter: "We're doing alright at the moment. We've had a couple of bad nights with her but otherwise she has started off strong."

Princess Anne kept an eye on her granddaughter

READ: Mike and Zara Tindall put on very affectionate display at festival

Zara and Mike welcomed their second daughter to the world on 18 June and announced her surprising name nine days later in a statement that read: "Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth." Back in 2016, the couple revealed that they were expecting, but one month later they made the sad announcement that Zara had lost the baby. In July, the Olympic medallist revealed that she had also suffered a second miscarriage, but chose not to share the news with the public until now because it was "too raw". Zara went on to explain: "Being helpless is horrible... actually we've now come out the end of it, hopefully it makes you a stronger family."

Loading the player...

Mike Tindall talks to HELLO! about fatherhood

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.