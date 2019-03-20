The Queen just hosted a private lunch at Buckingham Palace with surprise royal guest What a lovely sounding day!

The Queen often hosts private events at her home in Buckingham Palace, and it has been revealed that on Wednesday, she invited a selection of guests for a lunch in the 1844 room. The monarch invited her son, the Duke of York, to the meal, along with guests Ms Judith McNicol - Director, National Railway Museum, Ms Jane Lush - Deputy Chair, BAFTA, Ms Felicity Aston – an explorer, Vice Admiral Timothy Fraser - Chief of Joint Operations, Mr. Peter Glenser - Chairman, BASC, Mr. Willie Cameron - Director, Highlands & Islands Tourism, Mr. Anthony Joss - Welsh Livestock Welfare, abd Sir David Adjaye – an Architect.

The Queen hosted a private lunch on Wednesday

The 1844 Room is of special significance in the Palace, as it is the room where Her Majesty meets her valued guests, including Angelina Jolie and Barack and Michelle Obama. The Queen has had a busy week, and on Tuesday undertook her first ever solo royal engagement with her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge. The pair paid a visit to King's College London to open Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus. They toured the facilities and met supporters of the development, while the Queen unveiled a plaque to formally open Bush House.

Prince Andrew was among the guests on Wednesday

The 92-year-old monarch has been to many events with Kate in the past, but this was the first with just the two of them. In 2012 – nearly a year after William and Kate's royal wedding, the pair travelled to Leicester to mark the first date of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK – where Prince Philip also joined them.

The Queen is incredibly close to her family, and so was no doubt delighted that Prince Andrew was able to join her on Wednesday. The 92-year-old remains on good terms with Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and has a lovely relationship with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Sarah recently said of the Queen: "Her Majesty is an incredible lady and what an icon for the country and one of the finest people in the world I’ve ever met."

