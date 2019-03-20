Did Prince Harry just confirm that Meghan is on maternity leave? He made a solo visit to a school

With just weeks to go until Meghan Markle is expected to welcome her first child into the world, her husband Prince Harry has hinted that she is now on maternity leave - and he did it in the sweetest way! The heavy hint came during his solo visit to St Vincent’s Catholic Primary School on Wednesday morning, where he helped the children to plant trees in the garden. As Harry met pupils in the playground, one asked him where Meghan was. Harry responded by miming his wife's baby bump with his hand, and telling them she was having a baby - suggesting that she's now officially on leave. The cute moment came after the Prince had to convince the children that he was the real Harry. A teaching assistant revealed: "One of them tapped him and said, 'When is Prince Harry coming?''" Harry responded by saying: "I'm the real Harry. I've just had my hair cut for the occasion."

Harry and Meghan made an unexpected joint appearance at New Zealand House in London on the previous day. Although Meghan's maternity leave is yet to be officially confirmed, the Duchess was not expected to make any other public outings. They stepped out for the engagement on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of last week's devastating New Zealand attack.

The royal couple made the heartbreaking visit on behalf of the royal family because they were the most recent royal visitors to New Zealand. For the emotional engagement, heavily-pregnant Meghan wore a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. They laid flowers outside and were among the first people to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.

