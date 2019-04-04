The one name royal girls share that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose for their baby Did you guess correctly?

Royal baby fever is mounting with the Duchess of Sussex expected to give birth in a matter of weeks. And while Prince Harry and Meghan have said they are keeping the sex of their baby a surprise, many fans are convinced they are having a girl. If they do, the couple may choose to follow in royal tradition and call their daughter Elizabeth – if not for a first name, then most definitely a middle name.

Every couple in the Queen's immediate family has chosen to give one of their children the middle name Elizabeth, starting with Her Majesty's own daughter Princess Anne. Anne's full name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, while her daughter is Zara Anne Elizabeth. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall in turn chose to name their second daughter Lena Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Likewise, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter is Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary. The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn also chose to name their second daughter Isla Elizabeth, while Prince William and Kate's daughter is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. It's safe to say that if the new royal baby is a girl, Elizabeth might just be a middle name!

Some punters are convinced that Harry and Meghan will actually choose the sovereign's name as a first name, if Meghan does have a girl. Coral bookmakers have revealed they have received a flurry of bets on the name Elizabeth so much so that they have slashed the odds. Elizabeth is now 6-1, down from 16-1, while Diana is the second favourite at 8-1, alongside Victoria.

Harry Aitkenhead of Coral said: "We've been bowled over by this gamble and out of absolutely nowhere Elizabeth is the new favourite to be the name of Harry and Meghan's first child. Royal punters are betting in their droves and they're clearly convinced that they know a baby Elizabeth is on the way."

