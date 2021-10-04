Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna shares special connection with Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor The tot was born on 18 September

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed their daughter's name on Friday and their baby girl shares a sweet connection with her mother and several royal family members, including Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor.

The new parents confirmed that they have named their bundle of joy, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Sienna's middle name pays tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen, and she isn't the only one.

READ: The sweet meaning behind Princess Beatrice's baby name revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announce daughter's name

Every couple in the monarch's immediate family has chosen to give one of their children the middle name Elizabeth, including Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter is called Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex named their eldest child, Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary.

Princess Anne's middle name is Elizabeth, while she also gave the moniker to her daughter, Zara Tindall. In turn, Mike and Zara named their second child, Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his former wife Autumn also chose to name their second daughter Isla Elizabeth.

MORE: Big change for Lady Louise Windsor after birth of Princess Beatrice's baby girl

MORE: 11 cutest royal toddler moments! Princess Charlotte, Prince George & more

Several royals have the middle name Elizabeth in honour of the Queen

The royals are very traditional when it comes to choosing baby names.

The monarch's full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in tribute to her grandmother Queen Mary of Teck and her great-grandmother Alexandra of Denmark, who was Edward VII's Queen consort.

While the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their children's names around two to three days after their births, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both took nearly two weeks to confirm their babies' monikers.

Historically, the monarch would have had to approve the name of any royal baby and although that is no longer the case, the Queen's family members usually reveal the baby's name to her before announcing it publicly.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.