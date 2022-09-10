Royal family members pictured for first time after Queen's death - all the photos They went for a walkabout after attending a prayer service at Crathie Kirk

Several members of the British royal family have emerged from Balmoral Castle and have been photographed for the first time since the Queen's death.

Prince Andrew and daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were spotted seen in a black car leaving the royal residence to make their way to Crathie Kirk this afternoon. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor travelled in a separate car and Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also made the journey.

At a prayer service held at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle, the royals who all rushed up to Scotland on Thursday and Friday following the news of the Queen's death, were seen dressed in black.

On their return to Balmoral from a short prayer service, members of the royal family stepped out of their cars just before the bridge over the River Dee that leads towards the castle.

The crowd broke out into a round of applause as the royal family waved to them before approaching members of the public keen to give their condolences to the Queen's family.

Led by the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex, the group walked past crowds outside Balmoral to see floral tributes left in memory of the Queen. The Countness, who was holding hands with their daughter Lady Louise, also thanked well-wishers.

Upon hearing that one group had come from Glasgow to show their support, Prince Edward said: "Thank you very much for coming all that way, we appreciate it."

Andrew replied when asked by a mourner how he is: "We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on." He added: "It’s nice to see you, thank you for coming."

The family spent just under ten minutes intently reading the tributes and admiring the flowers before they returned inside Balmoral Castle.

Three of the Queen's four children have all been at Balmoral since Thursday. Princess Anne, 72, was one of the first to be by Her Majesty's bedside on Thursday, as she - along with King Charles III - was already in Scotland so had a shorter journey to make.

The only daughter of the Queen was joined by Prince William, her brothers and sister-in-law Sophie Wessex, who all arrived together following her death.

Prince Harry also made his way up to Balmoral, arriving in a black suit in the evening after her passing was announced at 18.30 BST on Thursday 8 September 2022. The Queen's granddaughters, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, also headed up on Friday.

King Charles, Camilla, William, and Harry have all now left. Charles and Camilla headed back to London for Charles to begin his royal duties, including a meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the Queen appointed only days before her passing.

