Royal fans touched by Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren in special Vigil clip shared by royal family

Royal fans inundated the Queen's grandchildren with messages after the royal family shared a touching clip of them standing Vigil around the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

The moving video showed Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, deep in thought as they guarded Her Majesty.

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren arrive for their vigil

Captioning the video were the words: "The Queen’s grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall."

The Prince of Wales stood at the head of the coffin, and the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. William was flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; while Harry was flanked by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The official Instagram page for the royal family shared the touching clip

Thoughts were unanimous among royal fans who all took to the comments section to leave messages for the royal family.

One fan wrote: "They have all shown so much strength during this sad time." A second added: "Her grandchildren did her proud."

A third wrote: "Love seeing these beautiful grandchildren at her side." One fan gave special mention to Viscount Severn who is just 14: "A very moving tribute and well done to Viscount Severn so young but he did so well."

The royal grandchildren stood around the Queen's coffin for ten minutes

Another added: "The Queen would be proud of you all, well done, I understand how hard that must have been x."

Both William and Harry were wearing their military uniform, with King Charles granting Harry the right to do so. The doting father had been prepared to obey his grandmother's wishes and wear a suit or uniform of her choice.

Harry joined his brother William in military uniform at the King's request

HELLO! understands that the change in the ruling was made without Harry's involvement.

William wore blues and royals, No.1 Uniform, complete with the garter sash, the garter star, and medals from the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees alongside RAF Pilot Wings.

The Princes' spouses were not present at the vigil, with Princess Kate and Meghan Markle remaining at home. Sophie Wessex was present at the moving ceremony and look visibility moved as her children took their places.

