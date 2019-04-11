Rewatch the adorable moment Prince William met baby brother Prince Harry – video We go back in time…

With just weeks or even days to go before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex become first-time parents, we're taking a look back to Prince Harry's own birthdate. Harry arrived on 15 September 1984 but royal watchers had to wait for one day before his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana introduced him to the world. Hundreds of fans, reporters and photographers had camped outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's in Paddington, London to watch Harry leave the hospital – and of course, to see two-year-old Prince William meet his baby brother for the first time. Let's go back in time to relive the moment in our video below…

