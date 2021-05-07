Where Duchess Meghan is planning on giving birth to her baby girl Prince Harry's wife is preparing to welcome her second child

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, a little girl, who is due very soon – and recent reports from America point to the royal couple welcoming their baby at home this time around.

According to US publication Page Six, the former Suits actress is planning on having a home birth with her daughter, at the family's idyllic property in California's Montecito.

When Meghan was expecting her son Archie Harrison, it was widely believed she had chosen to give birth at home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, where they lived at the time.

However, her son's birth certificate revealed that he was actually born at London's Portland Hospital. Could Meghan be hoping to have a second shot at a home birth?

Indeed, many were surprised when the Duchess welcomed sweet Archie in hospital, the same place where Sarah Ferguson gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

We now know that as Meghan's labour progressed on the Sunday night, the royal was whisked to London by their security team and stayed at The Portland Hospital overnight until their son was born at 5.26am.

The Portland Hospital where Meghan gave birth to Archie

Later that same day, the couple returned to Frogmore House with their new arrival, and a beaming Prince Harry later appeared in front of the press, confirming the baby was a boy. He said Meghan and his son were doing "incredibly well", adding that they were still thinking about names for the infant.

Harry noted that the child had been "a little overdue" and that he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

Archie celebrates his second birthday at home

However, according to the royal biography Finding Freedom, Meghan had actually changed her mind on a home birth a little earlier. The books says: "While Meghan was originally interested in a home birth, as she entered her final trimester, she chose to deliver in a hospital."

A source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand: "I know there were stories about a home birth, and it was certainly something that was discussed early on, but Meg knew it would be a hospital birth for a few months."

Harry and Meghan shared this beautiful photo for their pregnancy announcement recently

The source added: "All she cared about was having the baby in the safest way possible. She was more and more nervous as she approached the due date, so I would say in some ways that it was a relief for her to be doing it in a traditional hospital."

We'll have to wait and see what Harry and Meghan decide on this time regarding their birth location, but all clues point to a home birth just as the Queen did with her children. After all, one is guaranteed the utmost privacy.