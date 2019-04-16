The sweet nickname Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call their royal baby Not long to go until the baby arrives!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to welcoming their first child, as the world anticipates the arrival of the new royal baby. And this week, the couple – who recently opened their new Instagram page, Sussex Royal – revealed the sweet nickname that they are calling their unborn child. In the latest social media post on their page, they thanked royal fans for "making a real difference" by donating to charities in honour of their baby, who was referred to as Baby Sussex. They wrote: "On behalf of the Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much." Harry and Meghan had asked the public to donate to four children's charities instead of sending them royal baby gifts – which were Lunchbox Fund, Well Child, Baby2Baby and Little Village.

Meghan is currently thought to be nesting at the couple's new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, in the last few weeks of her pregnancy. While we don't know when the Duchess' exact due date is, royal fans are convinced that he or she will arrive as soon as this Easter weekend. With the bets on a bank holiday baby, Ladbrokes has slashed the odds to 3/1 on the Duchess of Sussex giving birth between Good Friday and Easter Monday. It would certainly mean a double celebration for the royal family as the Queen is turning 93 on Easter Sunday.

The royal couple are expecting their baby very soon

We are not likely to see the Duchess again until after the royal baby is born now. However, the former actress is known to make surprise appearances, such as turning up with Prince Harry at the WE Day UK event in March. Meghan has a close group of friends who are likely to come and visit her in Windsor during her maternity leave. Just last week, Daniel Martin was pictured in the town having seen his friend, while the mum-to-be is also likely to have her mother Doria Ragland around too. Doria may be coming to Windsor just before or after the arrival of her grandchild to be there for her daughter.

Harry and Meghan are keen for the arrival of their baby to be as private as possible, with speculation that it could be a home birth. Last week, Harry and Meghan announced via Buckingham Palace that they will be keeping details about the arrangements for the birth private. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

