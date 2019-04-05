Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive an INCREDIBLE 236 baby gifts in just TWO months That is one lucky royal baby!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an amazing 236 baby gifts for their soon-to-be new arrival! The royal couple, who are thought to be welcoming their first child together any week now, have been gifted thoughtful presents from around the world, including everything a royal youngster could need from cuddly toys to outfits.

Some of the more unusual items given to the couple during their tour of Australasia and Zambia include a soft toy possum and rhinoceros, a toy humpback whale, and a toy storage box to put all of their presents into! The unborn baby has also received two wooden clap sticks, a toy sheep and a child's lifeguard outfit, adorable! Some of the gifts were given to the royal pair while they were on tour in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, and when Prince Harry visited Zambia in November.

Prince Harry and Meghan have received hundreds of presents for the unborn child

The new toys will likely be taken straight to Frogmore House, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home. The pair left Kensington Palace and moved into their new place in Windsor on Thursday, marking an extremely busy time for the royal couple! The new home will allow the pair more privacy from the spotlight, as royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for Princess Diana until her death, previously told HELLO!: "It's much more private than Kensington Palace. The Queen would put on her wellies and walk her dogs in Home Park. Harry and Meghan can walk their dogs, go anywhere in the park freely."

During their tour of Australia, the parents-to-be were inundated with gifts

Prince Harry recently opened up about how excited he was to become a dad for the very first time, and chatted about his soon-to-be new arrival while at the Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch, held at The Guildhall in London on Thursday. Speaking to the wife of serviceman Sheriff Alderman Vincent Keaveny – Amanda – he told her: "Of course I am excited, very excited."

