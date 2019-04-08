Why Prince Harry and Meghan may take inspiration from the Swedish royal family for baby announcement Can you see this happening?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to welcome their first child in the next few weeks, but royal watchers are still wondering how the baby's arrival will be announced. Traditionally, royal mothers have introduced their newborn to press and members of the public by posing on the hospital steps within hours of the birth. But Harry and Meghan may choose to buck the trend and quietly announce their child's arrival from the comfort of their home.

The Sussexes have just opened their new Instagram account, signalling the divide between their household and that of the Cambridges. They launched their new account by sharing a carousel of images from their Australasia tour and official engagements, including a never-before-seen photo from Fiji.

The Swedish royals often share at-home, candid photos of their newborns

So will Harry and Meghan share the first photo of their royal baby from their new Instagram account? Plenty of royal fans seem to think so. It would also give their Instagram followers a sneak peek into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, which Harry and Meghan have just moved into.

As Harry is unlikely to be the future King, he doesn't have the same expectation as his brother Prince William, who, alongside wife Kate, introduced their three children to the world from outside the Lindo Wing. Harry and Meghan may opt for more privacy and shun the fanfare that usually surrounds the birth of a royal baby.

Harry and Meghan may shun the hospital photos and simply release a snap when they get home

A social media announcement accompanied by a press release would certainly reflect how the Swedish royal family share their family news. Last year when Princess Madeleine gave birth to her third child, Princess Adrienne, her first post on her newly opened Instagram account was an adorable photo of baby Adrienne sleeping on a sofa at home.

Similarly, when Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden welcomed her second child, Prince Oscar, she shared a candid, unfiltered photo of her daughter Princess Estelle holding her baby brother. The photo, which was taken at home, was uploaded on Facebook. Some earlier photos also posted on Facebook showed Oscar sleeping in hospital at just a few hours old.

Princess Madeleine opened her Instagram account with this adorable photo

The Swedish royals also like to take part in official photoshoots with their baby which they share with the public. Both Victoria and Madeleine have starred in some beautiful at-home shoots, much like their sister-in-law Princess Sofia, who showed off her palatial house and lush gardens in a photoshoot when her sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel were born.

Harry and Meghan might surprise fans by releasing a couple of at-home portraits with their baby – whether they're more relaxed pictures taken on a smart phone or by an official royal photographer. Royal watchers just have to wait a bit longer to find out how the birth will be announced.

