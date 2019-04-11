London has big plans to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby Meghan is due to give birth later this month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together, so it's no wonder the world is gripped with royal baby fever. Celebratory plans for the arrival are already underway as the London Eye will glow red, white and blue, which are the colours of the Union Jack flag, and of Meghan's home country flag, of course. The new royal addition will be seventh in line for the British throne. Over the years, landmarks across London have previously been lit up in honour of new members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to become parents soon

Last April, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, the iconic wheel was illuminated in red, white and blue, while the BT Tower, Tower Bridge and the Golden Jubilee Bridges glowed in blue to celebrate the baby's arrival. Meanwhile, HELLO! recently confirmed that the royal couple have left Kensington Palace and have moved into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

And on Thursday morning, the palace gave an update on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby. A statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

The 37-year-old Duchess is expected to give birth later this month, although Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May. They will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home, while learning to adjust to parenthood.

