Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy night out with Sarah Ferguson The couple have been dating since September

Princess Beatrice appeared to be in great spirits as she enjoyed a lovely evening with her millionaire boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on Monday. The couple, who are believed to have started dating since September, were seen departing London's swanky steak restaurant, 34 Mayfair. Unable to hide her smile, Beatrice looked beautiful in an elegant crimson midi skirt, navy coat and simple black heels, while her partner put on a dapper display in a fitted suit.

Princess Beatrice with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at 34 Mayfair

Since confirming their relationship last year, the lovebirds have been pictured on various occasions together, including the Grand Prix in Bahrain earlier this month. Here, they were joined by the royal's mother Sarah and Prince Andrew – proving things are very serious. Just days before, Beatrice and Edoardo made a glamorous arrival at the Portrait Gala. And although they have been pictured together on a number of occasions, this was their first official public appearance.

The couple were joined by the royal's mother Sarah Ferguson

When the romance first came to light in November, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her partner to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah. "They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad," a friend told The Sun. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son from a previous relationship.

