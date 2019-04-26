Kate Middleton's favourite baby brand just launched a new royal baby range – and Meghan Markle will love it It’s perfect for the royal nursery

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal baby due any day now, it’s likely they already have their nursery at Frogmore Cottage all set up. However, they may want to make some last minute changes when they see this brand new nursery furniture range designed especially to commemorate their bundle of joy.

Blue Almonds, a luxury baby and nursery boutique in Chelsea, has teamed up with interior design practice Abigail’s Nursery to launch its new Royal Collection featuring everything from cots and nursing chairs to changing mats and accessories which can even be personalised with the baby’s name.

Blue Almonds has launched a royal baby collection

Of course, the label already has the royal seal of approval; Prince William and Kate bought a traditional Moses basket from the boutique before Prince George was born in 2013, and it’s likely the nursery essential was used twice again when the couple’s children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born.

Blue Almonds owner Izabela Minkiewicz previously shared her tips for creating a nursery fit for a little prince or princess, telling HELLO! that a cot bed, changing station and a comfortable armchair are all must-haves. "A nursery should be a space in which the baby and parents can relax," Izabela told HELLO!. "The right colour palette can help to create a warm ambience and this can be created by having an accent wall with a pastel colour or a delicate wallpaper, maybe a colour co-ordinated rug in the middle or the room or some colourful decorative pillows or even a chic musical mobile above the bed or a subtle night light."

The Duchess of Cambridge bought a Moses basket from the boutique for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly opted for a gender neutral colour scheme for their baby’s nursery, using eco-friendly paint in a muted shade of grey. In March, German newspaper, Braunschweiger Zeitung, revealed that the expectant parents have selected "natural and grey tones" of paint from Auro. The decorative brand took to their Facebook page to confirm the news, writing in German: "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass sich das Prinzenpaar für ein Produkt aus unserem Sortiment entschieden hat!" In English this translates to: "We are very happy that the royal couple have decided on a product from our range!"

