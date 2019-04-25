Find out why Kate Middleton and Prince Harry sat apart at Anzac Day service Harry made a last-minute appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex represented the royal family as they attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving, alongside the Duke of Gloucester. And while royal watchers are used to seeing Kate take precedence at Westminster Abbey, this honour was left to her brother-in-law Prince Harry at Thursday's engagement. The reason is simple.

Because Kate attended without her husband Prince William, who is on an official visit to New Zealand, she was relegated to the seat furthest from the altar. Harry, who is sixth-in-line to the throne, sat closest to the altar and directly next to the Duke of Gloucester, who is the Queen's paternal cousin. Blood royals take precedence over non-blood royals.

Kate and Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey together

Fans may also have noticed that Kate and Harry walked into Westminster Abbey together. Normally, the royals arrive in precedence, with the more senior members of the family arriving last. In the past, Harry and Meghan would have arrived before William and Kate, but the royals tend to only follow this strict protocol when the Queen or Prince Charles is present. As Kate was unaccompanied by her husband, she was joined by her brother-in-law.

The pair were seated apart because of the order of precedence

The mother-of-three looked chic in a teal Catherine Walker coat and a matching Rosie Olivia hat for her daytime outing. Beauty-wise, Kate wore her hair up in an elegant chignon and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. Harry, meanwhile, was dapper in a suit and looked to be in high spirits. The Duke is expecting his first child any day now with his wife Meghan, who was nesting at home in Windsor.

Harry had always planned to attend the service and was pleased to be able to join the congregation on Thursday. But with his baby due around this time, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to make it. His attendance was only confirmed on the morning of the engagement.

The royals mark Anzac Day every year to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who died during the 1916 Gallipoli landings, and to pay tribute to the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. Over in Auckland, Prince William attended an Anzac Day service as part of his two-day visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

