The surprising royal baby name that is now favourite has been revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to welcome their first child together any day now, and with the anticipation building, several royal fans have been speculating about the name. With many believing that the royal couple will have a daughter, it seems the expectant parents may decide to go with a traditional name like Grace, according to Ladbrokes. Other potential names in the pipeline include Diana - as a nod to Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, or Elizabeth, in honour of Harry's grandmother the Queen.

Last week, Betway saw a big move in the royal baby betting with Elizabeth being the favourite. At the time, Betway's Alan Alger said: "The market for the name of Harry and Meghan’s first baby had been very open right up until the weekend, but we've seen a huge move on them calling it Elizabeth. We are now just 5/1 that's the name given to the Duchess of Sussex's new born, with Diana also looking a strong contender at 6/1." He added: "The betting strongly suggests the baby will be a girl, with Albert the shortest boy's name at 12/1, so we've cut the gender of the baby being a girl to 4/7."

With royal baby fever sweeping across the globe, Harry recently revealed he would like a little girl after their baby news was announced in October. However, Meghan has previously said that they weren't planning on finding out the gender of their baby and neither she nor Harry have admitted a thing.

Many royal fans believed that Baby Sussex would be born over the weekend, but on Sunday Harry stepped out to attend the London Marathon, where he cheered on the crowds and handed out medals. The Duke's involvement was only revealed on the day, as his diary is currently being looked at on a day-to-day basis depending on whether there is any sign of the royal baby's arrival. Meghan previously said that the baby would be born in late April or early May, so it really could happen any day now.

