The biggest hint proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are packed and ready to move to Windsor Preparing for family life!

The countdown for the new royal baby has officially begun! It seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are packed and ready for their next move - their new home, Frogmore Cottage. They are due to relocate from their home at Kensington Palace to Windsor as soon as renovation work is complete on their new residence, which is based within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park. And to confirm that the royals are now ready, a royal source has told HELLO!: "They had always hoped to move in by early April and they are understandably keen to get settled in before the baby arrives."

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to move to Windsor soon

Another clue which indicates that the relocation is imminent is the fact that Meghan's close friend and her wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin, has not been invited back to stay at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace whilst visiting London this week. Instead the celebrity makeup artist, who is based in New York, is currently staying at Dean Street Townhouse. He has been taking to Instagram to post lovely updates from his stay, including pictures from his suite. Daniel also shared a snap from his visit to Sarah Chapman Skinesis Clinic, a beauty clinic loved and visited by Meghan.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

Last time Daniel was in the city, the former actress invited him to her home in Kensington Palace, where the royal whipped up everyone's favourite brunch order - avocado on toast. Taking to his Instagram page, Daniel shared a snap of their meal which was served on a silver platter. "Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!" Daniel wrote.

Loading the player...

Over the past five months, builders have been working hard on the grade II-listed Victorian property, adding soundproofing and removing internal walls to create a kitchen diner, en-suite bedrooms, a nursery, yoga studio and gym. Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage ahead of their move.

READ: There's now a new favourite name for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby