This is what Prince Harry is doing as Meghan Markle nests The royal couple are set to become parents any day now

The Duke of Sussex is keeping busy, whilst his wife Meghan rests at home ahead of the arrival of their first child. The royal, who recently moved into his new home - Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, carried out two private engagements in London on Tuesday. The first visit was at Chatham House where he meet with members of the Royal Institute of International Affairs for a briefing session before attending a Royal Foundation discussion on conservation and sustainability.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their baby very soon

Although we don't know when the Duchess' exact due date is, royal fans are convinced that he or she will arrive as soon as this Easter weekend. Former actress Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May. Last week, Buckingham Palace gave an update on the royal baby, who will be seventh in line for the British throne. It was confirmed that the royals will keep details about the arrangements for the birth private.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family." It seems the couple will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home, while learning to adjust to parenthood.

