There's now a new favourite name for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby What would Her Majesty say?

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to welcome their first child together, several royal fans believe they will have a daughter. And while many have suspected they will pick Diana as the name - a nod to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, there has now been a flurry of bets on another name - Elizabeth, in honour of Harry's grandmother the Queen. Coral announced on Wednesday that they have slashed the odds after a flurry of bets that Prince Harry and Meghan will choose to honour the Queen if they welcome a daughter.

Not long before Prince Harry and Meghan become parents

Elizabeth is now 6-1, down from 16-1, while Diana is the second favourite at 8-1, alongside Victoria. Harry Aitkenhead of Coral said: "We've been bowled over by this gamble and out of absolutely nowhere Elizabeth is the new favourite to be the name of Harry and Meghan's first child." He added: "Royal punters are betting in their droves and they're clearly convinced that they know a baby Elizabeth is on the way."

Paddy Power still has Diana, which Harry could choose in tribute to his late mother, as the top-rated name at 3-1, followed by Grace or Charles for a boy. In this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, readers can see the results of an exclusive poll we conducted that saw thousands of royal fans voting on the baby's name. The results show that you overwhelmingly favour naming the baby Diana, which scored 29 per cent of the votes in the girls' category. On the other hand, if baby Sussex is a boy, HELLO! readers hope he will be christened James.

With royal baby fever soon set to sweep across the globe, Harry recently revealed he would like a little girl after their baby news was announced in October. However, Meghan has previously said that they weren't planning on finding out the gender of their baby and neither she nor Harry have admitted a thing.

