The Queen to attend Lady Gabriella Windsor's May wedding - read statement The countdown is on!

The Queen has announced she will attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on 18 May. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news after months of speculation on Friday, releasing a statement which read: "The wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday 18th May 2019. The wedding will be attended by Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family. The marriage ceremony will commence at 12pm, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Revd David Conner."

Many had assumed Her Majesty would not make it as she was unable to attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella's brother, Frederick, back in 2009. Lord Frederick Windsor married Sophie Winkleman on Hampton Court in Surrey in front television stars and members of the royal family, such as the Duke and Duchess of Kent and Princess Eugenie. The Queen, however, as well as the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princes William and Harry could not be there for the happy day.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas will marry on 18 May

Not much is known about the 18 May nuptials. Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year that the wedding would take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor – almost a year to the day after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same venue. The prestigious chapel will have played host to three royal weddings in the past year following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s nuptials, however, it has been said that Lady Gabriella's wedding will be remarkably different to the previous two events.

MORE: Why Lady Gabriella Windsor may not wear a tiara for the royal wedding

Hundreds of invitations are said to have been sent to close friends and Gabriella's royal relatives for what is sure to be the society wedding of the year. Royal guests will include the bride's parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, along with her brother Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife, actress Sophie Winkleman, and their daughters Isabella and Maud. The youngsters may well have a special role in Gabriella's bridal party, following on from five-year-old Maud's flower girl duties at her godmother Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

Her father Prince Michael of Kent will walk her down the aisle

Gabriella and Tom’s nuptials will be held on a much smaller scale to the previous two royal weddings, and will not feature a carriage ride through Windsor. However, the press have been invited to take photos of the couple after the ceremony, and HELLO! understands that the Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson – her party planner for more than 50 years – will organise the wedding breakfast.

READ: Will Lady Gabriella Windsor follow in Pippa Middleton's footsteps with her royal wedding dress?