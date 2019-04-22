Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Queen send condolences to Sri Lanka following Easter terror attack At least 290 people have died following the heartless attacks

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen have sent their condolences to the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, following the tragic Easter Sunday terror attack, which has left at least 290 people dead and 500 wounded. The monarch, who celebrated her 93rd birthday this weekend, said she and Prince Philip were "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the Queen said: "Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to learn of the attacks in Sri Lanka and send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives."

The royal family have sent their condolences to Sri Lanka

The message continued: "I pay tribute to the medical and emergency services who are providing support to those who have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all Sri Lankans at this difficult time. Elizabeth R." Prince William and Kate added: "We have been deeply saddened to learn of the devastating attacks in Sri Lanka this Easter Sunday. Senseless acts like these in places that people would expect to be at their safest are truly horrifying. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to the Christian community, and to the people of Sri Lanka at this tragic time. You are all in our thoughts and prayers."

Eight Britons are reported to be among the dead, as well as other 24 foreign nationals. Officials have since revealed the coordinated attack was carried out by suicide bombers, which took place on Easter Sunday church services and hotels. Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the horrific attacks, saying: "The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time." She added: "We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear." London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted: "Devastating news of horrific attacks in Sri Lanka where innocent people have been murdered and churches targeted during Easter services. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

