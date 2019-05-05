Sarah Ferguson delighted as she shares big news This is heartwarming…

Sarah Ferguson has a huge heart and is very passionate about many causes, including her own charity Street Child. And so on Sunday, the mother-of-two was delighted to find out that Street Child would be featuring as the latest Radio 4 Appeal – which works to promote and highlight the work of a charity and appeal for donations. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Sarah wrote a lengthy post about a particularly heartbreaking story about a girl called Fatima, who had been supported by Street Child after being held captive for five years. As a result of Street Child's work, Fatima has been able to rebuild her life.

Sarah Ferguson's charity will be promoted by BBC Radio 4

The post read: "Delighted that @streetchilduk feature as next week’s @bbcradio4 #R4Appeal. Listen via https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0004sh0 to hear the heartbreaking story of Fatima who was abducted by Boko Haram and held captive for 5 years. Now supported by Street Child, Fatima is going to school for the first time and having counselling to help her deal with the trauma of her experiences. With your help @streetchilduk can continue to help those affected by the Boko Haram insurgency to rebuild their lives and provide children just like Fatima with an education #streetchild #nigeria @bbc#bbcradio4."

Sarah talks to HELLO! about Princess Eugenie and Jack

Last year, Sarah launched Street Child's Count Me In Campaign, and celebrated the charity's tenth anniversary. The appeal will use the funds to buy school uniforms, train teachers and build classrooms for disadvantaged youngsters in ten countries from Sierra Leone to Afghanistan. Speaking to the Press Association, Sarah explained that those who donate before 21 February 2019 will have their donations matched by the UK Government.

Sarah is passionate about many charities

Sarah's set for a busy year, with not only her charity work to focus on but a new lifestyle brand too. It was recently announced that she will be launching Sarah Senses in 2019, with the news being shared in late December by Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall. Antonia posted some pictures of the products on her Instagram page, and wrote besides the gallery of photos: "Thank you @sarahferguson15 for the wonderful Christmas presents from your amazing new brand Sarah Senses, to be launched in 2019." Not much is known about the brand yet - and the Instagram post has since been deleted. From Antonia's original snaps, it looks as though the home range includes some scent diffusers and tea, named 'Dark Nights'. It's thought that the launch will support Street Child UK since the presentation box features a leaflet in name of the cause.

