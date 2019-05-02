How Prince Andrew came to save Sarah Ferguson's day This is so lovely!

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained great friends since their divorce, and this week Andrew came and stepped in for his ex-wife to host a special charity event in London. Sarah, Duchess of York was set to attend the launch of one of the Children's Air Ambulance's new helicopters in the gardens of Lamberth Palace – a charity that she has been supporting for many years as their patron. But after a last-minute diary change, Sarah was no longer able to attend, so Andrew stepped in for her. The royal delivered a short speech to thank the charity for their incredible work, as he addressed families who have been helped by the rescue service, along with celebrities including Queen's Brian May, David Seaman and Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj.

Andrew was in great spirits as he spoke in the grounds of Lamberth Palace, joking that the aeroplanes were trying to compete with the helicopters as they flew over during his speech. He said: "The Children's Air Ambulance is an important charity which helps save the lives of so many babies and young children. These aircraft make a real difference to these young patients where speed can be the difference between life and death."

He continued: "Without transfer by helicopter there could have been very different outcomes to the lives of those saved by the service and their many stories are a testament to that fact. I know the introduction of a second helicopter will help the charity to reach even more children across the country but to ensure they can continue this lifesaving work it is important that donations keep coming in."

Sarah and Andrew have remained close friends

Andrew spent time with many of the families and children who have been helped by the Children's Air Ambulance, and shared a number of pictures from the day on his official Instagram account. Sarah was among those to like the post, along with many of the Duke's fans. The couple's daughter Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday that she would become patron of Horatio's Garden – a charity she has been supporting since 2016.

