Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Archie Archie is one month old today!

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie turns one month old on Thursday, we're taking a look at everything we know about the newest member of the royal family. Archie was born on Monday 6 May at The Portland Hospital in London, despite reports claiming that Meghan had wanted a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Archie's birth place was revealed on his official birth certificate, which was made public the week following his arrival. From Archie's first visitors to Harry and Meghan's parenting style, here's everything you need to know…

Where was baby Archie born?

The Duchess, 37, gave birth to her first child in London in the same hospital where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born. Meghan had reportedly planned a home birth but she delivered her son at The Portland Hospital on Monday 6 May at 5:26am; she had stayed in hospital with Harry the night before.

Archie was born on 6 May

Who does baby Archie look like?

When his son was two days old, Harry admitted they weren't sure who Archie took after. During an official photocall at Windsor Castle, the new dad said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows." Meghan also said: "We're still trying to figure that out." Harry quipped: "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

Which visitors has baby Archie had?

The Queen and Prince Philip were the first royals to meet Archie two days after the birth. The momentous occasion was shared on the Sussexes' Instagram account and showed the monarch cooing over her eighth great-grandchild. Meghan looked as proud as punch holding her baby, while her mother Doria Ragland was also pictured in the background. In the post, Harry and Meghan revealed that they had named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince William and Kate waited one week before visiting their nephew at Frogmore Cottage. During the private visit, the Duchess brought with her a stuffed animal toy that she had been given for Louis during her engagement at Bletchley Park. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to meet their baby cousin when he is a few weeks older. Prince Charles and Camilla also visited the newborn a few days later.

The Queen meets her eighth great-grandchild

What did Prince William and Kate say after the birth?

The Cambridges opened up to press one day after the birth, with William saying: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting." Kate added: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air. As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be, so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best. These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

Who else has visited baby Archie?

Meghan's best friend and former stylist, Jessica Mulroney, travelled all the way from Canada with her five-year-old daughter Ivy to meet Archie. The mother-daughter duo is believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage and were spotted toy shopping in Windsor. Harry's maternal aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, the older sister of Princess Diana, was also one of Archie's first visitors. The Telegraph revealed that Lady Jane met the tiny royal when he was a few days old.

Harry and Meghan shared this photo on Mother's Day

What have Harry and Meghan said about their baby?

Harry confirmed his son's arrival in person just hours after the birth, saying: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

MORE: Read Harry's FULL speech here.

During a visit to The Hague, The Netherlands to launch the Invictus Games 2020 countdown, Harry opened up about his first day with baby Archie. The Prince spoke to his friend JJ Chalmers, who recalled: "He said it's amazing but it's hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do… and then he woke up."

One week after Archie was born, Harry also spoke to mum-of-two Amy Scullard from Aylesbury as he visited Oxford Children's Hospital. Amy, who was holding her ten-week-old daughter, later told press: "Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed be grumpy for the first ten weeks – and she is. He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

The couple introduced their son to the world when he was two days old, taking part in a photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Meghan said of parenthood, adding: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days." "It's great. Parenting is amazing," Harry said. "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Meghan said of parenthood

What are Prince Harry and Meghan's parenting style?

The couple's friends have spoken about what kind of parents they like Harry and Meghan will be. Actress and musician Janina Gavankar appeared on CBS special Meghan And Harry, Plus One and told host Gayle King that while the Duchess will be a "hands on" and low-maintenance" mother, that doesn't mean she won't have firm rules. "That does not mean she'll be a pushover… I think Meghan's gonna be strict," she said. "Not in some sort of, you know, intense way. But I think she's gonna - she's an incredibly practical person - she's gonna run a tight ship."

Meghan's MUA Daniel Martin also said: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

How was Archie's birth announced?

The happy news was officially announced in an official statement that read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

Later that day, the ceremonial easel announcing the birth was placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London. The notice read: "The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." The baby weighed 7lbs 3oz.

The birth certificate revealed Archie was born at The Portland Hospital

Who was there when Archie was born?

Prince Harry was there when Meghan gave birth and Meghan's mother, Doria, also stayed with the couple at Frogmore Cottage. A statement from the palace revealed she was "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild". Earlier on, a statement from the palace confirmed: "The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side."

Who does Archie share his birthday with?

None other than Meghan and Harry's A-list pal George Clooney! George is close with both Prince Harry and Meghan, and has spoken out in defence of his "good friend" Meghan and the "unfair" attention he thinks she has received since joining the royal family.

Will Archie be a prince?

Not at this stage. He will not be a Prince, nor an HRH, because George V limited titles within the royal family in 1917.

Could the Queen make the baby a prince or a princess?

Yes. The Queen stepped in ahead of George's birth to issue a Letters Patent to ensure all the Cambridge children would have fitting titles, but that was done well ahead of time and this royal baby is much further down the line of succession. Under George V's rules, Harry and Meghan's son will eventually be entitled to be a Prince when Charles becomes King, as the child of a son of a sovereign, but may decide not to use the title.

An easel displayed the baby's birth announcement

Where does Archie fall in the line of succession?

Seventh-in-line. The baby has moved Harry's uncle, the Duke of York, down into eighth place in the line of succession. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have shifted into ninth and 10th place, and the Earl of Wessex - the Queen's youngest son - has dropped out of the top ten for the first time to 11th in line.

What star sign is the baby?

Like his great-grandmother the Queen and the baby's cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie was born under the star sign Taurus. And while new mum Meghan will be like a lioness caring for her cub, doting dad Harry and his firstborn will "get on like a house on fire", according to Debbie Frank, who was Diana, Princess of Wales's astrologer for more than nine years.

Debbie, who regularly read the late Princess's chart and became a trusted friend, said the royal family's newest member will be adored by his parents, whose own star signs are perfectly aligned to create a happy family. "Harry is a Virgo which, like Taurus, is an earth sign," Debbie told HELLO! "He will be very doting as a father and very hands-on. Virgos aren't afraid of rolling their sleeves up and doing the physical stuff, so he will definitely be changing nappies."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.