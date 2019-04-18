Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew reveal reason they are so proud of Princess Eugenie The York family are so close!

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have remained close since their divorce and have created a stable family unit for their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. And on Thursday, they were both full of pride for their youngest daughter as she stepped out with her grandmother, the Queen, for the Maundy Thursday church service at Windsor Castle. Eugenie looked lovely in a floral dress as she walked beside the monarch, who was dressed in a sunny yellow coat with a matching hat. After seeing the pictures, Sarah took to Instagram site to share one of them, and wrote next to it: "So proud of Her Majesty and Eugenie at the Maundy Thursday Service at St. George's Chapel today."

Sarah Ferguson was so proud of her daughter on Thursday

Eugenie's dad, Prince Andrew, also has an Instagram account which is run on his behalf. A new post of the royal and the Queen was proudly uploaded on the page. The caption read: "Today @princesseugenie joined The Queen for the annual Royal Maundy Service, which took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. At the Service, Her Majesty distributed Maundy money to 93 men and 93 women – one for each of The Queen's 93 years. The 93 recipients have been recommended by clergy and ministers of all denominations - in recognition of their service to the church and to the local community."

Traditionally, the Maundy service has seen the Queen attend a different cathedral around the country each year – but in 2017, she completed her tour with a visit to Leicester Cathedral, and now returns to Windsor to mark the occasion. During the service, The Queen distributes gifts according to the number of years she has lived, and so gave 93 men and women a present to mark her upcoming 93rd birthday, which falls on Easter Sunday.

Princess Eugenie and her parents have a close relationship

It was particularly lovely that the monarch was joined by her granddaughter, who she has a close bond with. The Queen still remains close to Sarah too, despite her divorce from Andrew, and the Duchess had nothing but praise for her daughter's grandmother during a recent interview with HELLO! magazine just after Eugenie's wedding in October. The proud mum thanked Her Majesty, explaining: "I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter."

