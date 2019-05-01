Royal baby update: Prince Harry to be away from Meghan Markle next week Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting Baby Sussex any day now

The Duke of Sussex will undertake a two-day trip to the Netherlands next week, Buckingham Palace has announced. During the visit, which will take place on 8 May and 9 May, Prince Harry will attend an official engagement in Amsterdam before travelling to The Hague to launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games in 2020. The news comes just as the world awaits the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child, who is due any day now.

Prince Harry will be in the Netherlands next week

A statement, released from the Palace on Wednesday, read: "The Duke of Sussex will visit The Netherlands on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th May 2019. While in The Netherlands, The Duke will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam. His Royal Highness will then travel to The Hague to officially launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020." Although it is yet to be confirmed, the engagement will no doubt be reviewed if Meghan goes into labour. Otherwise, Harry, 34, could find himself leaving his wife and new baby behind, just days after their child's arrival.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan revealed they are keeping the plans of the birth private. However, it is understood that the media will be told when she is in labour. A statement from the Palace specified back in April that: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

The royal couple's decision comes amid growing speculation that they are planning a home birth at their newly-renovated house Frogmore Cottage, which is based in Windsor's Home Park and close to the Queen's Windsor Castle property. If she does decide on a home birth, Meghan, 37, would be following in the footsteps of Her Majesty, who had all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

