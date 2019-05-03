10 royal baby birthing rules Meghan Markle will have to follow The royal baby is due at any moment

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal baby due at any moment, speculation is rife about when and where their first child will be born. Although Meghan has chosen not to give birth at the Lindo Wing like her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, there are some other very traditional birthing rules she will still have to follow. Here are ten facts you should know in preparation for the royal birth…

1. The Queen will be told first

The Queen will be the first person to know that the royal baby has safely arrived. When Prince George was born, William called his grandmother on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the happy news. The new father proceeded to tell Kate's family, then his, enjoying their new bundle of joy for a few hours before announcing the birth to the public.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy in October

2. Official Statement by the Palace

An official statement will be put up on websites such as royal.gov.uk, and will be sent to media outlets after the birth, but the Sussexes will also use the official Royal Family Twitter account, and their own Instagram account, to share the news on social media.

3. The official notice of birth will be placed on an easel

The confirmation of birth will be placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, the notice will have the Buckingham Palace letterhead and will be signed by Meghan's doctors. The notice will give the gender, time of birth and a short sentence about the wellbeing of both the child and the new mother.

Meghan and Harry are patiently awaiting the arrival of their first child

4. The name won't be announced until a few days after the birth

Prince George's name was released two days after he was born, the same as Charlotte, and Louis' name was revealed four days after his birth. Prince Louis' name was announced on Twitter and it seems likely that this royal baby's name will be announced via the same platform.

5. The baby will have three or four names

Harry and Meghan's baby will have three or four names, for example Princess Charlotte's middle names are Elizabeth and Diana. The Queen must approve the names of royal babies who are closest in line to the throne.

6. The royal baby may not have a royal title

Her Majesty declared in 2012 that all of William and Kate's children would be known as Prince or Princesses, but there is currently no same rule for Harry's children. This means that baby Sussex may not hold the title of his or her royal highness. If offered the titles, Harry and Meghan could decline them, as Princess Anne did for Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The royal baby will be seventh in line to the throne

7. Gun salute

The arrival of a royal baby is traditionally marked with a gun salute by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The basic gun salute is 21 rounds, but if conducted in a royal park, an extra 20 rounds are fired. If fired at the Tower of London, 62 rounds will be fired - the basic 21, a further 20 because the Tower is a Royal Palace and 21 for the city of London.

8. Meghan will be in safe hands

Although it is not yet known where Meghan has decided to give birth, there is no doubt that the first-time mum will have the best possible care – whether she travels to hospital or opts for a home birth as rumoured.

Baby Sussex will have three first cousins

9. The christening

The royal baby will be christened in a replica of the Honiton lace and satin christening gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1941. Although we don't know exactly where the baby will be christened, it is assumed that it will be Windsor castle as the couple now live locally.

10. The royal baby could have anywhere between four to seven godparents

Although it is not known how many godparents the new baby will have, Prince George has seven, Prince Louis has six and Charlotte, five. Those in the running for the role for this baby include Zara and Mike Tindall, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and good friend Benita Litt. HELLO! can't wait to see who the Duke and Duchess will pick to be an extra mentor to their children.

